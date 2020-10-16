Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cascade tripping at MSETCL sub-stations led to power outage in Mumbai on October 12: Tata Power

The power outage of October 12 in Mumbai was because of cascade tripping at the sub-stations and transmission lines of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL), said Tata Power, assisting a central team in a probe into the matter, on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:04 IST
Cascade tripping at MSETCL sub-stations led to power outage in Mumbai on October 12: Tata Power
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The power outage of October 12 in Mumbai was because of cascade tripping at the sub-stations and transmission lines of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL), said Tata Power, assisting a central team in a probe into the matter, on Friday. Tata Power is supporting the team, comprising of the officials from Central Electricity Authority, by providing information and data related to the chain of events in the city on Monday.

On the day of the power outage, Tata Power said that as per its preliminary assessment of the situation, many parts of Mumbai experienced an unforeseen electricity failure in the morning due to the tripping of MSETCL's 400-KV transmission system at Kalwa. There are four incoming lines to MSETCL Kalwa receiving stations for further transmission of power to Mumbai. Out of these four lines, MSETCL's 400-KV Pune-Kalwa line was under forced shutdown since October 10, 2020. Early on Monday morning, the MSETCL went for an emergency shutdown of another 400-KV Kalwa-Padghe line-1 to attend to a fault and expected to revive it by 9.30 am, but could not, Tata Power said in a release.

"As per the chain of events, with two lines out of service, the third line tripped at 9.58 am. The 400-KV Kalwa-Padghe-2, carrying 644 MW power to the city, tripped. This led to the overloading of the fourth and subsequent tripping at 10.05 am, which led to a sudden load drop and power outage in Mumbai," it added. Tata Power further said Mumbai's islanding system that saves the city from major power outages was successfully separated at 9.58 am. "However it could not hold a sudden 1,000-MW load drop at 10.05 am. Tata Power rapidly initiated restoration by bringing in power from its three hydro units and activating its Trombay gas and coal units as soon as the MSETCL transmission lines were connected. Simultaneously, Tata Power started restoring supply to its consumers progressively from noon onwards and throughout the course of the day."

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

UP aims top slot in ease of doing business ranking

After catapulting itself to the second position, Uttar Pradesh is now eyeing the top slot in the State Business Reform Action Plan BRAP 2019- Ease of Doing Business Ranking, the states Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has said. The UP g...

US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

Wall Street bounced back on Friday after three straight days of losses as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November, while data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last...

Delhi court awards varying jail terms to 13 ISIS operatives

A Delhi court Friday awarded varying jail terms to 13 persons for being the members of terror organisation ISIS and hatching a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youths through different social media pla...

Chirag claims he is Modi's 'Hanuman', BJP calls LJP leader 'vote katua'

LJP chief Chirag Paswan asserted on Friday he is Narendra Modis Hanuman and that the prime minister lives in his heart. Paswans statement came on a day when he was excoriated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who called the LJP leader a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020