Mamata Banerje extends Pujo gift to professionals working with Webel, WTL, agency-engaged IT staff

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:54 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Information Technology (IT) professionals working in Webel, WTL, agency-engaged IT staff will now be directly engaged as contractual staff of the West Bengal government, along with a host of other benefits, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here on Friday. "Bengal is known for its e-governance and today I'm pleased to announce my Pujo gift for young IT personnel working to improve our e-services for the people of Bengal. Webel/WTL/agency-engaged IT staff in state govt shall now be directly engaged as contractual staff of GoWB," said the Chief Minister, calling it her 'Pujo gift' for young IT prfofessionals in the state.

Benefits include 30 days leave, 10 days of medical leave annually, along with the usual medical leave. Banerjee also announced tenure certainty till the age of 60 and Rs 3 lakh as a terminal benefit on turning 60, along with coverage of medical expenses under Swasthya Sathi.

"They will also get 30 days leave and 10 days medical leave annually along with usual maternity leaves for women. They'll have tenure certainty till 60 years age and get Rs 3 lakh on attaining 60 years as terminal benefit. Further, Swasthya Sathi will cover their medical expenses," she added. (ANI)

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

