Left Menu
Development News Edition

HM Amit Shah expresses gratitude to PM for dedicating 17 new seeds of 8 crops

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for dedicating a variety of new seeds to farmers and said this will not only provide proper nutrition to the poorest of the poor, but also increase farmers' income.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:01 IST
HM Amit Shah expresses gratitude to PM for dedicating 17 new seeds of 8 crops

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for dedicating a variety of new seeds to farmers and said this will not only provide proper nutrition to the poorest of the poor, but also increase farmers' income. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah also said the Modi government is committed to make the agriculture sector self-reliant as well as to make it provide nutritional security to the country.  "Today is a historic day for the agricultural sector as Shri Narendra Modi and Shri Narendra Tomar dedicated a variety of 17 new seeds of 8 crops to farmers. These crops will provide nutrition to the people and the nation will move from 'Green Revolution' to 'Evergreen Revolution'," he said.

The home minister said the nutritional value of these new crops will be three times higher which will make a normal plate of food nutritious by adding essential nutritional elements such as protein, calcium and iron. "Proper nutrition is the right of every citizen and the Modi government is working towards it day and night. These visionary decisions of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji will not only provide proper nutrition to the poorest of the poor, but also increase the income of our farmers," he said.

The prime minister on Friday released 17 new bio-fortified varieties of eight crops on the occasion of World Food Day..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Pleas in SC against HC order upholding validity of 2019 law of Uttarakhand on temples

Two petitions were Thursday filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Uttarakhand High Courts verdict upholding the constitutional validity of a 2019 law which handed over management of several temples, including the famous Char Dham Himal...

Alstom Foundation to support six projects in India

The Alstom Foundation has decided to support six philanthropic projects in India that are focussed on skill development, providing healthcare, rainwater harvesting and nurturing homeless children in the year 2020-21, the French company said...

Delhi records 22 more COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,946; infection tally climbs to 3.24 lakh with 3,428 fresh cases: Authorities.

Delhi records 22 more COVID-19 deaths, taking toll to 5,946 infection tally climbs to 3.24 lakh with 3,428 fresh cases Authorities....

UP aims top slot in ease of doing business ranking

After catapulting itself to the second position, Uttar Pradesh is now eyeing the top slot in the State Business Reform Action Plan BRAP 2019- Ease of Doing Business Ranking, the states Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has said. The UP g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020