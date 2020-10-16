HM Amit Shah expresses gratitude to PM for dedicating 17 new seeds of 8 crops

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for dedicating a variety of new seeds to farmers and said this will not only provide proper nutrition to the poorest of the poor, but also increase farmers' income. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah also said the Modi government is committed to make the agriculture sector self-reliant as well as to make it provide nutritional security to the country. "Today is a historic day for the agricultural sector as Shri Narendra Modi and Shri Narendra Tomar dedicated a variety of 17 new seeds of 8 crops to farmers. These crops will provide nutrition to the people and the nation will move from 'Green Revolution' to 'Evergreen Revolution'," he said.

The home minister said the nutritional value of these new crops will be three times higher which will make a normal plate of food nutritious by adding essential nutritional elements such as protein, calcium and iron. "Proper nutrition is the right of every citizen and the Modi government is working towards it day and night. These visionary decisions of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji will not only provide proper nutrition to the poorest of the poor, but also increase the income of our farmers," he said.

The prime minister on Friday released 17 new bio-fortified varieties of eight crops on the occasion of World Food Day..