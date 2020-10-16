Left Menu
Maoist killed in fire exchange with security forces in Korsaguda jungles of Bijapur

A Maoist was on Friday killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces near Korsaguda-Auvutpalli jungle under the limits of Basaguda police station in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said.

ANI | Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Maoist was on Friday killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces near Korsaguda-Auvutpalli jungle under the limits of Basaguda police station in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, officials said. According to officials, the exchange of fire took place at around 9:30 am today.

A joint operation was launched by Basaguda Police and 168 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) towards the Korsaguda-Avutpalli jungle area based on intelligence input about the presence of CPI Maoist cadres of Jagargunda Area Committee. During the search, the body of one male Maoist along with one muzzle-loaded rifle and huge quantities of country-made weapons, explosive materials and camping materials was recovered from the site.

The Naxal killed in the encounter has been identified as Vikesh Hemla, Jan Militia Commander of Korsaguda, PS Basaguda, District Bijapur. The deceased was involved in various Maoist activities and incidents in the region and was carrying a reward of Rs 3,00,000 on his head. Additional reinforcement troops have been sent to the nearby jungles to search for the presence of more Maoist cadres in the area. (ANI)

