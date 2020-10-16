Left Menu
SAD plans to move private member’s bill for removal of amendments to APMC Act

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr / Shiromani Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday said it planned to move a private member's bill in the next assembly session seeking the removal of amendments made to the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 2017. SAD legislature party leader Sharanjit Dhillon alleged the amended Act has put farmers at the mercy of private players as far as pricing and sale of their produce were concerned.

He said the establishment of private marketing yards and direct purchase of produce from farmers had taken away the protection which had earlier been given under the Act. Dhillon said he has requested Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh to allow the bill to be introduced in the forthcoming special session on October 19 by waiving off the mandatory notice period of 15 days to move such bills.

"The private member's bill seeks to undo the damage caused to farmer interests by the amendments introduced in the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 2017 by the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government," he said in a statement here. "I have made this request keeping in view the non-availability of the mandatory period due to the present special circumstances," Dhillon told reporters.

A special session of the Punjab Assembly will be held on October 19 wherein the state government will bring in a legislation to counter the recently enacted farm laws by the central government. The SAD had on Thursday urged the Speaker to allow it to move another private member's bill demanding the entire state be declared as one 'mandi' (principal market yard) to protect the interests of farmers of Punjab.

"Now the ball is in the Congress government's court. If it does not accept these bills which reflect the sentiments of Punjabis, it will be clear that the government is against the farmers, farm labourers and 'arhtiyas' (commission agents)," Dhillon added.

