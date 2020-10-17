Left Menu
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, her sister for allegedly spreading communal hatred

A local court in Mumbai's Bandra has issued directions for the registration of an FIR against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly spreading communal hatred.

Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, her sister for allegedly spreading communal hatred
A local court in Mumbai's Bandra has issued directions for the registration of an FIR against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly spreading communal hatred. The court issued the order on a complaint, filed by one Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed, alleging that the sisters through their comment on social media tried to create division between Hindus and Muslims and spread the communal hatred among the communities.

Metropolitan Magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule observed that on prima facie perusal of the complaint and submissions the court has found that a cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. "The proceedings be sent towards the concerned police station under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for necessary action and investigation," the court said in its order issued on Friday.

During the hearing, the complainant had submitted that Ranaut continuously defamed Bollywood film industry for the last couple of months as a hub of nepotism, favouritism, through her tweets from her official Twitter and TV interviews. "She is creating divisions between Hindu and Muslim artists. She has tweeted very objectionable comments, which has not only hurt his religious sentiment but also the feeling of many film colleagues," the complainant had submitted.

The complaint had alleged that Rangoli Chandel had also made an objectionable tweet to spread communal hatred among Hindu and Muslim communities. It said that the Bandra police station did not take cognizance of the offence, after which the complainant moved the court. (ANI)

