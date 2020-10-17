CM Yogi launches "Mission Shakti" campaign in UP, says culprits of crimes against women will be punished swiftly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that culprits of crimes against women will be punished swiftly as there will be a separate room now for women complainants in 1,535 police stations across the state. Adityanath made these remarks while launching "Mission Shakti" programme for women security in Uttar Pradesh. Young girls demonstrated self-defence techniques during the event.

"To pay homage to the victim of a very unfortunate incident, I decided to kick-off the Mission Shakti campaign from Balrampur and I am extremely delighted to launch this programme. Mission Shakti aims at guaranteeing security and respect for every woman in the state," he said. "There will be a separate room now for women complainants in 1,535 police stations across the state, where a female Police constable will attend them and there will be urgent action on their complaint. Culprits of crimes against women will be punished swiftly," he added.

Uttar Pradesh government launched 6-month long women empowerment programme 'Mission Shakti' to raise awareness and tackle crime against women in the state. Governor Anandiben Patel launched the campaign in Lucknow while chief minister Yogi Adityanath kick-started it in Balrampur. The initiative has begun in 'Shardiya Navratri' and will continue for the next six months till the 'Chaitra Navratri' in April.

Ministers and other people's representatives will launch the campaign in other districts. The six-month campaign has two phases, Mission Shakti' and 'Operation Shakti. Mission Shakti will feature awareness campaigns related to women's safety. In a tweet, the CM's Office said that initiatives like gender-based sensitisation, training, corporate activity, voice messages, interviews, programmes in Durga Puja and other cultural pandals should be organised to create greater awareness under 'Mission Shakti'.

A weeklong special campaign will be launched every month during the campaign to create awareness among masses and sensitise people on the subject, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release. "These programmes will be organised in all the 521 blocks, 59,000-gram panchayats, 630 urban local bodies and 1,535 police stations in the 75 districts of the state. Women nodal officers appointed by the government in all the districts for the execution and monitoring of the campaign will try to create awareness about the helplines - 1090, 181, 1076, 108 and 102," the release stated. (ANI)