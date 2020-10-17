Tamil Nadu reports 4,295 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 4,295 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total reported count of cases to 6,83,486. The state Health and Family Welfare Department said 5,005 patients were discharged today. The state has 40,192 active cases.

The department said that 57 more persons have succumbed to coronavirus in the state taking the death toll to 10,586. The total number of discharged and recovered cases stand at 6,32,708. (ANI)

