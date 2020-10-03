Left Menu
Tamil Nadu reports 65 deaths, 5,622 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 65 deaths and 5,622 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 22:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 6,14,507, including 46,255 active cases.

So far, 9,718 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus so far. With an increase of 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll surpassed 1 lakh in India on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country now stands at 1,00,842. There are currently 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured/discharged/migrated cases. (ANI)

