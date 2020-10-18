24-year-old woman quits studies to help father in making idols in Bhubaneswar

Left Menu
ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-10-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 23:22 IST
24-year-old daughter quits study to help father making idols in Bhubaneswar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A 24-year-old woman quit her studies to join her father in making idols during Durga Puja amid coronavirus in Bhubaneswar. Sumitra Behera is younger in her family and helps her father Abhimanyu Behera, who is a well-known idol maker in twin-city Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

These days, Behera's daughter is busy with her father in giving a final touch to the goddess Durga's idols during the festive season. Speaking to ANI, Sumita said, "I am 24-year-old and belong to Cuttack district but now staying in Bhubaneswar to make idols. We are nine members in my family-- father, mother, seven sisters and me. My father is a renowned artist and has been making idols for the last 50 years."

"I left my studies after Class VII and joined my father to help him at every workplace as he is ageing. I learned to make idols during the last 7-8 years, and am now giving final touch at every pandal during the festive season. I am very happy that I could help my father in his profession and make him smile at the workplace," said Sumitra. Meanwhile, her father said that he was lucky to have Sumitra as a daughter.

"I am lucky to have Sumitra. She is my younger daughter but works like a son and handles my business. Coronavirus has quietly hit idol business. We are not getting orders during the festive season," Abhimanyu, Sumitra's father told ANI. (ANI)

