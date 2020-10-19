Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to inaugurate India Energy Forum next week

"The energy markets are closely watching the pace and shape of economic recovery in India because developments in India will significantly influence the future of energy markets globally," said Atul Arya, senior vice president and chief energy strategist, IHS Markit. India, he said, is charting its own path during this period of transition and turbulence in the energy sector..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:47 IST
PM to inaugurate India Energy Forum next week
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will next week inaugurate the annual India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, which gathers energy leaders to further important dialogue on the nation's new energy future. Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual event, to be held on October 26-28, organizer IHS Markit said in a statement.

India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, now in its fourth year, is hosted by IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics, and solutions. "The event will convene an international group of speakers and delegates as well as a community of a thousand delegates from India and regional energy companies, energy-related industries, institutions, and governments," it said.

The event's speakers include energy ministers, senior industry executives, and leading national and international energy experts. Besides Modi, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) secretary-general Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud are scheduled to speak at the three-day event.

BP group chief executive Bernard Looney, TOTAL SA chairman Patrick Pouyanné, Petronas group CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik, Reliance Industries head Mukesh Ambani, and Tellurian Inc president Meg Gentle are also listed as speakers. "In charting its path to a new energy future, India has captured the world's attention. This event will expand the important discussion on the opportunities, challenges, and strategies in a rapidly-changing energy world and India's role in it," said Daniel Yergin, IHS Markit vice chairman.

Key topics to be explored will include the impact of the pandemic on India's future energy demand, securing supplies for India's economic growth, energy transition and the climate agenda, natural gas in the energy mix, and strategies for refining and petrochemicals. "The energy markets are closely watching the pace and shape of economic recovery in India because developments in India will significantly influence the future of energy markets globally," said Atul Arya, senior vice president, and chief energy strategist, IHS Markit.

India, he said, is charting its own path during this period of transition and turbulence in the energy sector.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Thackeray, Fadnavis visit flood-hit areas in Maha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Monday began their tours of the flood-hit areas of Marathwada and western Maharashtra to take stock of the damage caused after heavy r...

Centre should take initiative in settling GST borrowing quantum issue: Kerala FM

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Monday asked the central government to take initiative in settling the issue of quantum of borrowing to fund goods and services tax GST shortfall. Having come halfway through for amicable settlement o...

UK lockdowns: Wales and Manchester head towards tougher restrictions

About six million people in the United Kingdom face tougher COVID-19 lockdowns in coming days as Wales and Manchester, the countrys third largest city, mull additional restrictions as the novel coronavirus outbreak accelerates.The United Ki...

Poland to open temporary hospital at national stadium in Warsaw

Poland plans to open a temporary hospital at the national stadium in Warsaw as it faces a spike in coronavirus cases and a health system overload, the government said on Monday.Poland has recorded new records in daily cases and deaths in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020