Two Maoists gunned down in encounter in Telangana's Mulugu

Two Maoists have been killed in an encounter with Mulugu special Police party in the Musalammagutta forest range in the limits of Mangapeta police station in Mulugu district on Sunday.

According to Mulugu district superintendent of police, during combing operations the Maoists started firing at the police party, the police retaliated and in the firefight two Maoists were gunned down.

Search operations for Maoists are going on at various places. (ANI)

