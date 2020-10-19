Left Menu
PM Modi addresses Centenary Convocation 2020 of University of Mysore

Prime Minister exhorted the students to use their knowledge obtained through education at various stages of their real life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 16:10 IST
The Prime Minister quoted the words of the great Kannada writer and thinker Goruru Ramaswamy Iyengar Ji that “education throws light at difficult times in life”.  Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Centenary Convocation 2020 of the University of Mysore today through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the University of Mysore is the centre of the great education system of ancient India, the aspirations and capabilities of future India and has realized the vision of "Rajarshi" Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and M. Visvesvaraya Ji.

He referred to stalwarts like Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji who taught at the University.

Prime Minister exhorted the students to use their knowledge obtained through education at various stages of their real life. He termed real life as a great university which teaches various ways for applicability of knowledge.

The Prime Minister quoted the words of the great Kannada writer and thinker Goruru Ramaswamy Iyengar Ji that "education throws light at difficult times in life".

He said continuous efforts are being made so that India's education system caters to the needs of the 21st century wherein Infrastructure creation and Structural Reforms were given special focus. He said to make India a Global Hub for Higher Education and to make our youth competitive, efforts were made Qualitatively as well as Quantitatively.

The Prime Minister said even after so many years of independence, in 2014 there were only 16 IITs in the country. In the last 6 years, on average, a new IIT has been opened every year. One of them is also at Dharwad, Karnataka. He added as of 2014 there was only 9 IIITs, 13 IIMs and 7 AIIMSs in the country. Whereas in the subsequent 5 years, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs and 8 AIIMSs were either established or in the process of being created.

The Prime Minister said efforts in higher education over the last 5 - 6 years are not limited to only opening new institutions but work has also been done on governance reforms in these institutions to ensure gender equality and social inclusiveness. More autonomy is being given to such institutions as well so that they can take decisions according to their needs.

He said the first IIM Act gave more rights to IIMs across the country. The National Medical Commission has been created to bring more transparency in medical education. Two new laws are also being enacted for bringing in reforms in Homeopathy and other Indian medical practices.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that at all levels of education in the country, the Gross Enrolment ratio of girls is more than boys.

The Prime Minister said the new National Education Policy would give new impetus by bringing about fundamental changes in the entire education sector.

He said the focus of the National Education Policy is multidimensional to make our youth competitive through a flexible and adaptable education system. He said Skilling, Reskilling and Upskilling is the greatest need of the hour.

Being one of the best education institutes in the country, the Prime Minister urged the University of Mysore to innovate according to the new emerging situation. He urged the institute to focus on Incubation Centers, Technology Development Centers, 'Industry-academia linkage' and 'Interdisciplinary research '. He requested the University to promote research on Local Culture, Local Art and other social issues along with related global and contemporary issues. He urged the students to try to achieve excellence on the basis of their individual strengths.

(With Inputs from PIB)

