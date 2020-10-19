Heavy rains likely to lash parts of south, north interior Karnataka

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Monday predicted heavy rains likely over south interior Karnataka (SIK), Malnad and parts of north interior Karnataka (NIK) regions, and light to moderate rains over coastal regions. In a detailed prediction valid till 8.30 am on October 20, the KSNDMC said that there will be widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains over Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Chamrajanagara, Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts of SIK.

"Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over Kolar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere districts of SIK," it stated. For the region in NIK, the KSNDMC said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy to very heavy rains likely over Bellary district and up to moderate rains likely over Koppala, Raichur, Haveri, Dharwad, Gadag and Bagalkote districts.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains likely over Belagavi, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts. Isolated light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the NIK region," it added. The Malnad region will witness scattered to widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains over Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts and moderate rains over Shivamogga district.

Moreover, in coastal Karnataka, places like Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts will have scattered to widespread light to moderate rains. There are chances of thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Karnataka.

At present, Karnataka is facing floods in various parts of the state due to heavy rainfall from the past few weeks. (ANI)