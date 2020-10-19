Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers ask EU parliament to ban terms such as "veggie burger"

Restaurants and shops in the European Union could be barred from marketing products as "veggie burgers" or "vegan sausage" if farmers get their way in a debate this week in the European parliament. Proposed amendments to a farming bill would also prohibit describing non-dairy items as being "like" or in the "style" of milk, butter or cheese.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:03 IST
Farmers ask EU parliament to ban terms such as "veggie burger"

Restaurants and shops in the European Union could be barred from marketing products as "veggie burgers" or "vegan sausage" if farmers get their way in a debate this week in the European parliament.

Proposed amendments to a farming bill would also prohibit describing non-dairy items as being "like" or in the "style" of milk, butter or cheese. Farmers say the measures are needed to protect consumers from being misled. Medical groups, environmentalists and companies that make vegetarian products say it would be a step backwards in meeting the bloc's environmental and health goals.

The amendments will be discussed during debate of wider agricultural reforms. The European Parliament cannot impose the changes on its own, but would adopt a position ahead of negotiations with the bloc's member countries. Under one proposed amendment, terms such as steak, sausage, escalope, burger and hamburger would be permitted only for products containing meat.

The European Court of Justice already banned the likes of "soy milk" and "vegan cheese" three years ago, ruling terms such as milk, cream, butter, cheese and yoghurt cannot be used for non-dairy products. A proposed amendment would go further, barring marketers of plant-based foods from comparing them to dairy with words such as "style", "type", "method" or "like". European farmers association Copa Cogeca says the European Union should put an end to "surrealistic" descriptions. It argues that condoning such terms as "vegan burger" would open a Pandora's box that would confuse consumers and harm farmers.

In the opposite corner, a group of plant-based food proponents, including producers Unilever and Ikea as well as the European Medical Association, called the proposals "disproportionate and out of step with the current climate". Some party groups are seeking a softer approach. A proposal backed by the Socialists would continue to allow terms for meat-free products that have been in use for a long time, as long as packaging makes clear they contain no meat.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee government interested in divide and rule politics in Bengal unlike BJP which works for development for all : J P Nadda at a meeting in Siliguri.

Mamata Banerjee government interested in divide and rule politics in Bengal unlike BJP which works for development for all J P Nadda at a meeting in Siliguri....

Soccer-Everton champions? Sassuolo in Europe? Virus shakes up big leagues

Fans assuming that Bayern Munich would already be cruising towards their ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown or that English champions Liverpool would have started to shake off their rivals early in the season could not be wider of the mark....

Euronext fixes tech glitch that froze morning trading

Exchange operator Euronext said trading would resume on Monday after it fixed a technical glitch that froze all transactions in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris for more than three hours. The outage hit trading in cash equities, deriva...

India says Australia will join its naval drills with US, Japan

India announced on Monday that Australia will join annual naval exercises scheduled with the United States and Japan, in a move that could raise concerns in China which has previously criticised any joint drills as destabilizing. India is h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020