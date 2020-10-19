Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian court sentences Arctic city mayor to community service over fuel spill

A Russian court on Monday sentenced the former mayor of the Arctic city of Norilsk to six months of community service after finding him guilty of negligence over a major fuel spill in the region.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:06 IST
Russian court sentences Arctic city mayor to community service over fuel spill

A Russian court on Monday sentenced the former mayor of the Arctic city of Norilsk to six months of community service after finding him guilty of negligence over a major fuel spill in the region. Rinat Akhmetchin, who resigned as mayor in July, was charged with negligence after a fuel tank at a power station in the remote, industrial region lost pressure and collapsed in late May, leaking more than 20,000 tonnes of fuel into rivers and subsoil.

Greenpeace has compared the incident to the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off the coast of Alaska. The Krasnoyarsk Regional Court said in a statement that in addition to his community service, Akhmetchin would have his salary cut by 15% during that period. It did not specify the capacity in which he would carry out his community service.

Russia's Investigative Committee, the body that probes serious crimes, charged Akhmetchin with criminal negligence in June, saying he had failed to coordinate and organise emergency measures to contain and control fallout from the spill. Norilsk, a city of 180,000 people located 300 km (190 miles) inside the Arctic Circle, is built around Norilsk Nickel , the world's leading nickel and palladium producer.

The company has disputed the environmental cost of the spill as assessed by Russia's environment watchdog.

Also Read: Syria's Assad says Russian bases in his country keep balance of power in region

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee government interested in divide and rule politics in Bengal unlike BJP which works for development for all : J P Nadda at a meeting in Siliguri.

Mamata Banerjee government interested in divide and rule politics in Bengal unlike BJP which works for development for all J P Nadda at a meeting in Siliguri....

Soccer-Everton champions? Sassuolo in Europe? Virus shakes up big leagues

Fans assuming that Bayern Munich would already be cruising towards their ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown or that English champions Liverpool would have started to shake off their rivals early in the season could not be wider of the mark....

Euronext fixes tech glitch that froze morning trading

Exchange operator Euronext said trading would resume on Monday after it fixed a technical glitch that froze all transactions in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris for more than three hours. The outage hit trading in cash equities, deriva...

India says Australia will join its naval drills with US, Japan

India announced on Monday that Australia will join annual naval exercises scheduled with the United States and Japan, in a move that could raise concerns in China which has previously criticised any joint drills as destabilizing. India is h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020