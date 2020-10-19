Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gifts bicycles to dabbawalas
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday gifted bicycles to several dabbawalas at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:35 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday gifted bicycles to several dabbawalas at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.
The keys of 12 bicycles were handed over by Koshyari to the dabbawalas.
Subhash Talekar, president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association, and Shubhranshu Dixit, president of Shri Sai Shraddha Foundation, were present on the occasion.
- READ MORE ON:
- Koshyari
- Bhagat Singh Koshyari