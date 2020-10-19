Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's Ant wins Hong Kong nod for $35 billion dual listing -sources

Backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , Ant passed the hearing with the exchange's Listing Committee on Monday, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information is not public. The fintech company plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's STAR Market in the coming weeks, sources said, in what could be the world's largest IPO, surpassing the record set by oil giant Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion float last December.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:41 IST
China's Ant wins Hong Kong nod for $35 billion dual listing -sources

China's Ant Group Co Ltd has won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for the offshore leg of its IPO, two sources said, clearing the last key regulatory hurdle to launch a dual-listing expected to be worth about $35 billion. Backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , Ant passed the hearing with the exchange's Listing Committee on Monday, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the information is not public.

The fintech company plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's STAR Market in the coming weeks, sources said, in what could be the world's largest IPO, surpassing the record set by oil giant Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion float last December. Ant and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange declined to comment.

The move comes one month after Ant won approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for the domestic leg of the dual listing. The company also looks to receive the final nod from China's top securities regulator for its STAR IPO this week, said one of the people.

The Hong Kong meeting was a regularly scheduled committee hearing, during which the IPOs of several companies were discussed and approved. The 28-strong committee contains a mix of bankers, lawyers, accountants and investors, and its approval is essential for any IPO candidate.

Ant plans to start a brief pre-marketing period this week before opening order books next week, one of the sources said. Its shares are likely to start trading "a few days" after the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, said the person. After receiving initial feedback from potential investors, Ant looks to increase its offering size to $35 billion from up to $30 billion, targeting a valuation of about $250 billion or more, Reuters has reported.

Ant originally aimed to meet Hong Kong's bourse on Sept. 24 and launch the IPO after the week-long Chinese National Day holiday that ended on Oct. 8, sources previously told Reuters. Last week, sources said the China Securities Regulatory Commission was probing a potential conflict of interest in the planned listing, delaying approval.

The regulator was looking into the role of Alipay, Ant's flagship payment platform, as retail investors' only third-party channel to buy into five Chinese funds investing in the IPO. Ant aims to sell 10% to 15% of its enlarged share capital in the IPO, split evenly between Hong Kong and Shanghai. It does not plan to offer a cornerstone tranche in Hong Kong in anticipation of strong demand from institutional investors.

Also Read: Famous Chinese web novel Lord of the Mysteries a smash hit at Bangkok International Book Fair

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Banks sanction Rs 1.35 lakh cr concessional loans to 1.5 cr KCC card holder farmers

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said banks have covered 1.5 crore farmers under the Kisan Credit Card KCC scheme to sanction credit limit of Rs 1.35 lakh crore to help them meet financial requirements during the COVID-19 crisis. As part of...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hits Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar island

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit south-east of Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar island on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology NCS. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 308 pm today...

Dr Harsh Vardhan interacts with Deputy CM of Gujarat Patel and health officials

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare today interacted with Sh. Nitinbhai Patel, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health and Medical Education, Gujarat in the presence of district collectors of all the district...

Journalist's son kidnapped for ransom in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 19 PTI A newpaper journalists nine- year-old son has been kidnapped in Mahabubabad district of Telangana for a ransom of Rs 45 lakh, police said on Monday. The boy was abducted on Sunday at around 7 pm while he was playing ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020