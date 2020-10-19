Left Menu
Haj 2021 to depend on Protocol Guidelines due to Pandemic Position: Naqvi

Shri Naqvi said that Haj Committee of India and other Indian agencies will formally announce Haj 2021 application process and other related preparations after a decision are taken by the Saudi Arabia Government on Haj 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:26 IST
Haj 2021 to depend on Protocol Guidelines due to Pandemic Position: Naqvi
Shri Naqvi said that the health and well-being of the pilgrims are of the utmost priority for the Government due to Corona pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@naqvimukhtar)

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that Haj 2021 will depend on national-international Protocol Guidelines due to Pandemic Position.

While chairing Haj 2021 review meeting in New Delhi, Shri Naqvi said that Haj 2021 is scheduled for June-July 2021, but the final decision regarding Haj 2021 will be taken in due course keeping in view necessary guidelines to be issued by the Saudi Arabia Government and the Government of India in view of Corona Pandemic to ensure health and well-being of the people.

Shri Naqvi said that Haj Committee of India and other Indian agencies will formally announce Haj 2021 application process and other related preparations after a decision are taken by the Saudi Arabia Government on Haj 2021.

Shri Naqvi said that the entire Haj process might witness a significant change in view of necessary guidelines. These include accommodation, transport, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia.

Shri Naqvi said that the health and well-being of the pilgrims are of the utmost priority for the Government due to Corona pandemic. The Indian agencies will ensure necessary arrangements in this regard. The Government of India and the Haj Committee have started necessary preparations to ensure the health and well-being of the pilgrims.

Shri Naqvi said that due to 100 per cent digital Haj process of India, Rs 2100 crore has been returned through DBT mode, without any deduction, to 1 lakh 23,000 people after the cancellation of Haj 2020 due to Corona pandemic. The Saudi Arabia Government has also returned about Rs 100 crore regarding transportation.

Shri Naqvi said that only because of 100 per cent digital Haj process in India, about Rs 514 crore surplus amount of Haj pilgrims during last 3 years has also been returned back into their bank accounts directly even during this Corona pandemic. This has been done for the first time in the history of the Haj process.

Secretary, Minority Affairs Ministry Shri P K Das and other senior officials of the Ministry; Joint Secretary, External Affairs Shri Vipul; Joint Secretary Civil Aviation Ministry Shri S K Mishra attended the review meeting. Besides, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Shri Y. Sabir, Acting Consul General in Jeddah; Shri M A Khan, CEO Haj Committee of India and other officials from Health Ministry, Air India etc attended the meeting through video conferencing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

