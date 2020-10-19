Maoist Manuguru LOS commander one of two gunned down in Telangana

One of the two Maoists who were gunned down by the Mulugu special police party was Ravva Ramal, Commander of the Local Organisation Squad (LOS), Manuguru, and had a bounty of Rs 4 lakh on his arrest, Sangram Singh Patil Ganapatrao, Superintendent of Police, Mulugu District said on Monday. Ramal, and one other Maoist, Lakma were killed in an encounter with Mulugu special police party in the Musalamma Gutta forest range in Telangana's Mulugu district earlier on Sunday.

According to Ganapatrao, the two Maoists were identified as Ravva Ramal alias Sudheer (30), and Lakma. "Yesterday, two Maoists died in an exchange of fire with Mulugu police parties near Koppu Gutta, within the police station limits. One of the accused, Ravva Ramal alias Sudheer (30), was working as Commander of the Local Organisation Squad (LOS), Manuguru, and Member of Manuguru area committee of the Maoist party. He is involved in six cases and many extremist offenses. There was a bounty of four lacs on his arrest," Ganapatrao said.

The other, Lakma, was a Dalam member, resident of Chennapuram. The seized items include one self-loading Rifle, two SBBLs, some notebooks, kit bags, and two AK-47 magazines with 16 rounds (7.62 mm). (ANI)