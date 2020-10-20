NHRC issues conditional summons to Delhi Police Commissioner over auto driver's death

Expressing displeasure over the "lackadaisical attitude" of the Delhi Police Commissioner in payment of compensation and departmental action against the negligent police officials who caused the death of an auto driver, the National Human rights Commission has issued a summon asking him to appear before it on December 29. While disposing of a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC has sought the compliance report with proof of payment of three lakh rupees to the family members of the deceased.

Giving liberty for exemption from personal appearance, the NHRC in its recent order said, if the report received in the Commission a week prior to the scheduled date then his personal appearance shall stand dispensed with. The commission found it apparent from the report that the police officials concerned had not taken steps that could have saved the victim's life, Tripathy informed adding that the panel directed that Rs 3 lakh be paid to the victim's family as compensation and sought a report on the final action taken against the officials concerned.

He said that the NHRC observed that certainly the human rights of the victim have been violated and the state is vicariously liable for it. Therefore, the commission confirms the show cause notice and directed the Commissioner to release the compensation to the next of kin of the victim, he said. Tripathi said that the NHRC also asked to submit a report along with proof of payment, along with the details of departmental action taken against these delinquent police officials. Despite several opportunities granted for submission of reports, the Delhi Police failed to reply to the Commission, he added.

Noticing the delaying attitude of the Delhi Police, the NHRC issued conditional summons under section 13 of Protection of Human Rights Act against Commissioner of Police Delhi, Tripathi said. in his complaint to the NHRC, Tripathy had said that Dharmendra died because of the negligence of the police who were duty-bound to shift the injured man to a hospital.

Tripathy had alleged that Dharmendra Rajput, an auto driver, had suffered injuries and died after being chased by some cops in January last year. The police had failed to shift Rajput to a hospital at the proper time to facilitate timely treatment to save his life, he had submitted. Earlier, in April, the additional commissioner of police, vigilance, had informed the NHRC that on the intervening night of January 19- 20, 2020, Dharmendra, the driver of an auto-rickshaw, had been signalled to stop at a police picket but accelerated and hit the barricade.

The cops chased Dharmendra, who was reportedly drunk, hit the flyover wall and suffered serious injuries. The cops had then called up his family and asked them to shift Dharmendra to a hospital where he died. Delhi Police had informed the commission that head constable Naval Kishore and constable Prabhu Yadav, allegedly responsible for the incident, had been suspended and a departmental probe initiated against them, Tripathy said. (ANI)