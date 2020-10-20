Rajnath Singh approves new DRDO procurement manual to facilitate indigenous Defence Industry

Left Menu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved a new procurement manual for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to encourage the participation of the Indian industries in research and development activity to facilitate the indigenous Defence Industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 14:09 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved a new procurement manual for Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to encourage the participation of the Indian industries in research and development activity to facilitate the indigenous Defence Industry. Rajnath Singh said that the new manual will help towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

"The new DRDO Procurement Manual will facilitate the indigenous Defence Industry by simplifying the processes and ensuring their participation in design and development activities. PM-2020 will help towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," Defence Minister Singh tweeted. Prior to Singh's tweet, Office of Defence Minister (DMO) had announced the approval of a new procurement manual for DRDO to achieve the goal of self-reliant in Defence industry.

"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has approved a new DRDO India Procurement Manual (PM-2020) to encourage more participation of the Indian Industry including startups and MSMEs in Research and Development activity and also to achieve the goal of self-reliance in Defence," DMO tweeted. (ANI)

