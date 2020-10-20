Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rain delays Maha cane crushing season: Sugar units assn chief

Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation chairman Jayprakash Dandegaonkar told PTI rains had not damaged the cane crop much but had hit roads and other infrastructure around factories heavily which would cause the delay. "Cane crushing will begin after some normalcy returns.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:54 IST
Rain delays Maha cane crushing season: Sugar units assn chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rains recently in several parts of Maharashtra's cane belt will result in a delay in crushing by sugar factories, a senior functionary of a federation of these units said on Tuesday. Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Federation chairman Jayprakash Dandegaonkar told PTI rains had not damaged the cane crop much but had hit roads and other infrastructure around factories heavily which would cause the delay.

"Cane crushing will begin after some normalcy returns. Cane crushing was permitted from October 15 but only 25-30 of the 100 cooperative and 90 private factories managed to begin on this date. By the first week of November, all factories will be ready for crushing," Dandegaonkar said.

He said the sugarcane yield could be at least 100 lakh tonnes more than the 900 lakh tonnes the state government is estimating this year. He claimed the management of sugar factories had held two to three meeting with five to six labour associations to discuss hike in wages but both sides are yet to come to an agreement.

Last week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on several lakh hectares were damaged..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two booked for cheating Mumbai businessman of over Rs 2 crore

A 38-year-old businessman from neighbouring Mumbai was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 2.76 crore by two Thane residents, who promised him good returns in a joint venture, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the complainant...

J-K admin forms panels to draw roadmap, modalities for district devp council polls

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday constituted an apex-level and two divisional committees to draw a roadmap for conducting district development council elections in the Union Territory, a spokesperson saidAccording to an order...

EU takes legal action against 'golden passport' schemes in Cyprus, Malta

The European Unions executive said on Tuesday it was launching legal action against Cyprus and Malta over their investor citizenship programmes, also known as golden passport schemes.The schemes allow wealthy foreigners to buy citizenship i...

Make your Kitchen Hygienic and Elegant with Häfele Blanco Kitchen Sinks and Faucets

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoirHfele, the international leader in Interior Functionality, introduces Blanco Kitchen and Faucets, where hygiene meets design. In these times where hygiene has become the top concern for everyone, all the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020