Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students from Delhi government schools qualify NEET-JEE 2020 with flying colours

A total of 569 students of Delhi government schools have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination, out of which 379 are girls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:40 IST
Students from Delhi government schools qualify NEET-JEE 2020 with flying colours
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 569 students of Delhi government schools have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination, out of which 379 are girls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here Kejriwal said, "Every time there is some depressing news about COVID-19 but this time, there is some good news as 569 students of Delhi government schools have passed NEET examination, out of which 379 are girls. 67 per cent girls have passed in this examination with flying colours."

"29 out 118 students from SKV Molar Band 1 School have passed the NEET exam, in SKV C-1 Yamuna Vihar, 24 out of 137 students have cleared the exam while 23 students out of 81 in SKV Noor Nagar school. There are total 48 students who have bagged over 500 marks out of 720," added Kejriwal. Speaking on the result of Joint Entrance Examination, he said five students from RPVV Paschim Vihar have got admission in IIT.

"443 students of Delhi government schools have passed the JEE Mains exam and 53 of them have passed the JEE Advanced. Five students from RPVV Paschim Vihar School have got admission in IIT. I wish all the students very best," Kejriwal said. "All these students are inspiration for other students studying in class X and XII. I want to say that students do not have to worry about money if they want to study. Delhi government has arrangements for every student who wants to study," he added.

The National Testing Agency had declared the NEET 2020 results on Friday while the result of JEE was declared on October 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Madrid likely without injured Ramos vs depleted Shakhtar

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos looks set to be sidelined for their opening Champions League match against a Shakhtar Donetsk squad depleted by the coronavirus. Ramos is nursing a left knee injury and did not practice with the squad on Tue...

U.S. prepared to meet immediately with Russia on nuclear arms control -State Department

The United States is prepared to meet immediately with Russia to finalize a nuclear arms control agreement, the State Department said on Tuesday.We appreciate the Russian Federations willingness to make progress on the issue of nuclear arms...

Govt procures 98.19 lakh ton paddy at MSP for Rs 18,540 cr

State-owned FCI and state procurement agencies have bought 98.19 lakh tonnes of paddy till Monday for Rs 18,540 crore. Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is progressing at a fast pace in the procuring statesUTs of Punjab, Haryana, UP, ...

NCW chief raises issue of `Love Jihad' with Maha governor

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women NCW Rekha Sharma on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here and discussed issues related to women in the state, including rising cases of Love Jihad. Sharma claimed that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020