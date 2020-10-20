Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from October 21: Piyush Goyal

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from October 21.

"I am happy to announce that Railways will allow women to travel on suburban trains from 21 October between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7 pm. We were always ready and with the receipt of letter from Maharashtra Govt today, we have allowed this travel," Goyal said in a tweet. (ANI)