Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief appeals for urgent action to reverse ‘downward spiral’ in Central Sahel

The world must act now to reverse the situation in Africa’s central Sahel region, where humanitarian needs are at “a breaking point”, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told a high-level conference on Tuesday, to address the burgeoning crisis.

UN News | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:23 IST
UN chief appeals for urgent action to reverse ‘downward spiral’ in Central Sahel
More recently, lockdowns and other measures to prevent COVID-19 spread have pushed an additional six million people into extreme poverty. Image Credit: Flickr

UN agencies report that needs in the border region between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have reached record levels due to rising violence, insecurity and now the COVID-19 pandemic, creating one of the world's fastest-growing humanitarian crises.

They are appealing for $2.4 billion to provide aid assistance through the coming year.

"We need to reverse this downward spiral with a renewed push for peace and reconciliation," the Secretary-General said in a video message for the event.

"And we need to make space for vital humanitarian assistance and investments in development and people."

Rising hunger, poverty and displacement

The Central Sahel is one of the poorest regions in the world, according to the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA.

Violence between armed groups, widespread poverty and the impacts of climate change mean that a record 13.4 million people, half of them children, require aid assistance.

The overall humanitarian situation in the region has deteriorated sharply over the past two years, pushing some 7.4 million people to acute hunger levels, while nearly 1.6 million have been displaced.

A 'warning sign' for all

More recently, lockdowns and other measures to prevent COVID-19 spread have pushed an additional six million people into extreme poverty.

"The Sahel is a microcosm of cascading global risks converging in one region", said Mr Guterres. "It is a warning sign for us all requiring urgent attention and resolution."

The high-level event on the Central Sahel was organized by Denmark, Germany, the European Union and the UN.

Ceasefire and aid crucial

The Secretary-General reminded participants of his appeal for a global ceasefire during the COVID-19 pandemic, describing it as "crucial" for the people of the region.

"We also need much more humanitarian aid", he stressed. "It is no solution to the violence, but it saves lives."

While UN agencies and non-governmental agencies are on the ground and have protected and saved millions of lives, the Secretary-General said better funding would allow them to do more.

He urged strong support for the $2.4 billion appeals, which will cover the remaining months of this year, and provide emergency assistance through 2021.

"Long-term solutions will come through sustainable development, good governance, and equal opportunities for all, especially young people.

That will not happen overnight", said Mr Guterres.

"But we can prevent the crisis from growing deadlier and costlier in the future. We must act - and act now."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID measures might need to be tightened as deaths rise in England- official

COVID measures in England might need to be tightened and deaths are likely to increase as a second wave of coronavirus infections in England picks up pace, deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Tuesday.Were running now with ...

WTO members discuss proposal of India, S Africa for easing IP rules for COVID-19

As many as 40 members of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization WTO have discussed a proposal submitted by India and South Africa for relaxing certain provisions in intellectual property IP agreement with a view to contain the COVID-19 p...

Two more arrested in TRP rigging case

The crime branch of Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested two former employees of Hansa research agency in connection with the fake Television Rating Points TRP racket, an official said. This takes the number of arrested persons in the case to ...

Lagos imposes indefinite curfew to curb Nigeria protests, police deploy anti-riot squad

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a round-the-clock curfew on the Nigerian state of Lagos - including Africas biggest city - in response to protests against alleged police brutality which they said had turned violent. The national police chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020