57 new cases of COVID-19 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Tuesday reported 57 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases to 13,743.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 22:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to a bulletin by UT Health Department, the city has 810 active cases of coronavirus while 12,724 COVID-19 patients have recovered or have been cured till date. The death toll stands at 209.

India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 75,97,064. (ANI)

