Malaysia's September CPI drops 1.4% y/y, more than forecast

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 21-10-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 09:30 IST
Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) fell for the seventh straight month in September, declining 1.4% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

The drop was more than the 1.3% decline forecast by 10 economists in a Reuters poll. In August, the index had fallen 1.4%.

September's decline was driven largely by the transport sector index falling 9.9% on-year and lower housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel prices, the Statistics Department said in a statement.

