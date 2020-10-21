Odisha govt constitutes task force to reduce man-animal conflict

Left Menu
A state-level task force has been set up to prepare a master plan for three years to reduce man-animal conflict in Odisha, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said on Tuesday.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | 21-10-2020
Representative image (Source: www.wildlife.odisha.gov.in/). Image Credit: ANI

A state-level task force has been set up to prepare a master plan for three years to reduce man-animal conflict in Odisha, Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said on Tuesday. The government has asked the task force -- under the chairmanship of the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden, Odisha -- to submit the plan to the government within six weeks.

Arukha said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has always stressed on efforts to bring about reduction in man-animal conflict in the state. "It is, therefore, essential to prioritise the activities and streamline different interventions to reduce man-animal conflict and have a master plan for three years so that funds under different schemes are spent as per this plan."

"The task force will include representatives of South Eastern Railways and East Coast Railways; chief engineer (roads), Works Department; Prof. Indramani Nath, Head of Department of Surgery and Radiology, Odisha Veterinary College and DFO Chandaka (wildlife) Division; among others," the Minister said. The task force can induct or consult any other individual or institution for the preparation of the master plan.

According to the minister, schemes like CAMPA, MGNREGS and DMF can be effectively utilised for habitat development, digging of trenches and other protective measures in addition to department schemes under site-specific wildlife plans. "The district forest officers should have standard operating procedures with Railways, National Highways, State Highways, irrigation officials and electricity distribution companies with an institutional arrangement of regular monitoring and review at the circle, district and division levels," he further said. (ANI)

