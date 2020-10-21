Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP seeks NCW chief's removal over her tweets against women, politicians

Sharma has since deleted the tweets and locked her Twitter handle. Addressing reporters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi said the party seeks Sharma's immediate removal from the post of NCW chairperson.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:35 IST
AAP seeks NCW chief's removal over her tweets against women, politicians

The AAP on Wednesday sought immediate removal of NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma over some of her old tweets, where she allegedly made controversial remarks against women and politicians. Sharma, however, claimed that her Twitter handle was hacked, after her tweets making fun of women, politicians and women politicians drew ire from the public. The tweets date back before she became the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson. Sharma has since deleted the tweets and locked her Twitter handle.

Addressing reporters, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Atishi said the party seeks Sharma's immediate removal from the post of NCW chairperson. "How can a woman with a foul, contemptible and anti-feminist mindset preside over an institution established to protect the rights of women? We demand the removal of Rekha Sharma from the post of chairman of the NCW with immediate effect," she said.

Atishi said when a crime is committed against women, where will the victims go now that even the head of the women's commission is making such comments..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TEXT-Thai PM says to lift emergency amid protests

Following is a prepared address by Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha due to be delivered at 7 p.m. 1200 GMT. Speech by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-chaLets de-escalate and let the democratic system work 21 October 2020 My duty as a...

Study reveals high flavanol diet may lead to lower blood pressure

People who consume a diet including flavanol-rich foods and drinks, including tea, apples and berries, could lead to lower blood pressure, according to the first study using objective measures of thousands of UK residents diet. The findings...

Arthritis drug improves survival in critically ill COVID-19 patients: Study

Anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab has been shown to reduce mortality by 30 per cent among critically ill COVID-19 patients when administered within the first two days of hospitalisation, according to a study led by an Indian-origin researc...

UNDP report describes how governments can shape migration to boost recovery

Global human mobility has halted with the overall impact of COVID-19, hitting people on the move hard. As borders re-open slowly, a new UN Development Programme UNDP report illustrates how governments can shape migration to benefit developm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020