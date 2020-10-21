26 industrial projects in TN worth Rs 25,213 cr approved

Twenty six industrial projects worth Rs 25,213 crore, assuring creation of just over 49,000 jobs, were on Wednesday accorded approval by a high power committee headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. The companies which committed the investments had already signed Memorandum of Understanding with the state government.

The approval for the projects would ensure creation of 49,003 jobs, an official release said. The committee, in the last two rounds of meetings, had already given its consent for 34 projects worth Rs 15,000 crore that would see creation of 23,000 new jobs.

Some of the significant investments include ENES Textile Mills (RAMRAJ), MRF Ltd, Wheels India Ltd, Ather Energy, Integrated Chennai Business Park (DP World), Seoyon E-HwA Automotive India Pvt Ltd, Mobis India Ltd, the release said. The projects would come up in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruppur, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Perambalur and Krishnagiri.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, electricity minister P Thangamani and senior government officials took part in the meeting, the release said.