Rawat launches Integrated Model Agricultural Village scheme

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated Integrated Model Agricultural Village scheme (Ekikrit Adarsh Krishi Gram Yojana) in the state in partnership with NABARD.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:24 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday inaugurated Integrated Model Agricultural Village scheme (Ekikrit Adarsh Krishi Gram Yojana) in the state in partnership with NABARD. "Integrated Model Agricultural Village scheme is a concept which will prove to be a milestone in strengthening the economy of farmers and doubling their income," Rawat said while launching the scheme at Doiwala near here.

Describing organic farming as one of the biggest strengths of Uttarakhand, he asked farmers to focus on it with emphasis on mechanised and scientific farming to boost productivity. Value addition and branding is another requirement for doubling the income of farmers, he said, adding that the state government will soon introduce an umbrella brand for agri products.

The chief minister said the limit for interest free loan given to farmers is being hiked to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2 lakh. He said 10,000 people will be deployed to give impetus to water conservation efforts and reduce man-animal conflict which has become a deterrent for people wanting to take up agriculture as a means of livelihood.

Putting emphasis on mechanised farming for boosting produce, state Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal urged National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Chairman G R Chintala to lend a helping hand to farmers to switch over to mechanised farming..

