Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt to fix MSP for 16 varieties of agricultural crops from November 1

The Kerala Cabinet has decided to fix minimum support price (MSP) for 16 varieties of agricultural crops as part of its decision to support farmers and boost the agricultural sector.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:43 IST
Kerala govt to fix MSP for 16 varieties of agricultural crops from November 1
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala Cabinet has decided to fix minimum support price (MSP) for 16 varieties of agricultural crops as part of its decision to support farmers and boost the agricultural sector. The scheme will come into effect from November 1.

The MSP will be determined based on the cost of production and productivity. The plan is to make the MSP available to the farmer when the market price falls lower. The cabinet observed that this will ensure price stability and good returns for the farmers. It will also help protect farmers from market price fluctuations. The government hopes that this will lead to a significant increase in vegetable production in the state.

The 16 varieties of crops include tapioca, banana, pineapple, cucumber, tomatoes, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, beans, beetroot and garlic. The scheme will be implemented by the Department of Agriculture in collaboration with the Local Self Government department and the Department of Co-operation. The listed crops will be procured from the farmers through VFPCK and Horticorp.

It intends to open at least one market in a panchayat. In the first phase, primary agricultural co-operative societies will procure crops directly from farmers in 250 markets. A farmer is entitled to the benefit of only 15 acres of land in a season. If the market price goes below the MSP, the gap fund will be made available to the primary groups through the local bodies. To this end, a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the local body and the vice-chairman of the primary agricultural co-operative society.

The Department of Agriculture will prepare working procedures applicable to all procurement. The decision has been taken to sell the procured crops under the brand name 'Jeevani-Kerala Farm Fresh Fruits and Vegetables. To avail the benefits farmers should register on the agriculture information management system portal. (ANI)

Also Read: Kerala govt sets up welfare board for farmers

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for meeting family of scribe allegedly linked to PFI

The BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for meeting the family of Siddiqui Kappan, a journalist who is allegedly linked to the Popular Front of India PFI. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference, Rahul Gandhi ...

Indo-US two-plus-two talks on Oct 27 in Delhi: MEA

India will host the third edition of the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue with the US on October 27, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper will visi...

Sterling jumps 1.7% as Brexit talks resume

Sterling soared on Wednesday to a six-week high and 1.7 on the day against the U.S. dollar after a Bloomberg report that Brexit negotiations were due to start again after halting abruptly last week.The report also said Britain and the Europ...

Puducherry gets retd IFS officer as SEC

Former IFS officer Roy P Thomas has been appointed as the Puducherry state Election Commissioner SEC. An order to this effect was issued by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.The new SEC was appointed under the provisions of the Vil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020