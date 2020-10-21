Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Central Railways to run festival special trains between Howrah, Yesvantpur daily

In order to facilitate the rush of passengers during the upcoming festival season, South Central Railways on Wednesday said it will run superfast festival special trains Howrah-Yesvantpur daily.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:45 IST
South Central Railways to run festival special trains between Howrah, Yesvantpur daily
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In order to facilitate the rush of passengers during the upcoming festival season, South Central Railways on Wednesday said it will run superfast festival special trains Howrah-Yesvantpur daily. "Train No. 02873 Howrah - Yesvantpur Festival Superfast Special Train will depart Howrah at 8.35 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 7.15 am on the second day. In the return direction, Train No. 02874 Yesvantpur - Howrah Festival Superfast Special Train will depart Yesvantpur at 7.35 pm and arrive Howrah at 6.25 am on the second day," said the notification issued by Railway.

The Railway said these special trains will stop at Visakhapatnam, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Tirupati and Katpadi stations in both the directions. "Train No. 02874 Yesvantpur - Howrah special train will also stop at Gudur," it added.

These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and Reserved Second Class Sitting Coaches. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Soler rides crest of Movistar team work to win Vuelta stage two

Spanish rider Marc Soler edged defending champion Primoz Roglic to win stage two of the Vuelta on Wednesday after some magnificent team work from his Movistar side.Roglic narrowly extended his overall lead. Movistar, founded by Navarre nati...

Double Tree by Hilton debuts in Rajasthan

Hospitality major Hilton on Wednesday expanded its presence in Jaipur by opening of Double Tree by Hilton, Amer.&#160; This hotel marks the first DoubleTree by Hilton in Rajasthan.&#160;We are now seeing travel demand returning, as guests ...

Pakistan Army chief visits LoC

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Line of Control where he met troops and was briefed on the security situation. In a statement, the army said that Gen Bajwa visited forward areas at Chamb Sector along ...

Press Association condemns sealing of newspaper office in Srinagar

The Press Association on Wednesday condemned the abrupt sealing of the Srinagar office of Kashmir Times newspaper and demanded its immediate opening. Authorities on Monday sealed the office of the prominent Jammu and Kashmir daily that was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020