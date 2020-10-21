South Central Railways to run festival special trains between Howrah, Yesvantpur daily

In order to facilitate the rush of passengers during the upcoming festival season, South Central Railways on Wednesday said it will run superfast festival special trains Howrah-Yesvantpur daily. "Train No. 02873 Howrah - Yesvantpur Festival Superfast Special Train will depart Howrah at 8.35 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 7.15 am on the second day. In the return direction, Train No. 02874 Yesvantpur - Howrah Festival Superfast Special Train will depart Yesvantpur at 7.35 pm and arrive Howrah at 6.25 am on the second day," said the notification issued by Railway.

The Railway said these special trains will stop at Visakhapatnam, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Tirupati and Katpadi stations in both the directions. "Train No. 02874 Yesvantpur - Howrah special train will also stop at Gudur," it added.

These special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and Reserved Second Class Sitting Coaches. (ANI)