Indian Railways launches Freight Business Development Portal to boost freight business

The Indian Railways on Friday launched a Freight Business Development Portal on Wednesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to boost the freight business. As per a statement, the aim of the new portal is to motivate new customers to transport goods through railways and provide better facilities to existing customers.

The portal, which has been specially designed and developed on the principle of 'Customer First', shows the complete timetable of all goods trains, routes, distance from one station to another and freight fares. Stakeholders can also make suggestions and seek help on the portal. Real-time monitoring of all the suggestions received on the portal by Indian Railways has been arranged.

Additionally, it will provide a channel to establish contact with railway authorities and to remove the hassles faced by freight customers. It is also expected that this portal will be divided into division and headquarter business development units to reach potential freight customers. (ANI)