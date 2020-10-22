Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Dubai, oil-rich UAE sees a new wonder: A coal power plant

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 22-10-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:35 IST
In Dubai, oil-rich UAE sees a new wonder: A coal power plant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A new wonder is rising in the southern desert of Dubai against the backdrop of Persian Gulf beaches, but it's not another skyscraper to grace the futuristic sheikhdom. Instead, it's one of mankind's oldest power sources gaining its own space on the oil-rich Arabian Peninsula — a coal-fired power plant. The construction of the $3.4 billion Hassyan plant in Dubai appears puzzling, as the United Arab Emirates hosts the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency.

It's also building the peninsula's first nuclear power plant and endlessly promotes its vast solar-power plant named after Dubai's ruler. Dubai has also set the lofty goal of having the world's lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050 — something that would be impacted by burning coal. The coal plant's arrival comes as Gulf Arab nations remain among the world's hungriest for energy and amid political concerns over the use of natural gas imported from abroad, concerns underscored by a yearslong dispute with gas-producer Qatar, which is boycotted by four Arab nations, including the UAE.

"Dubai was really saying we're far too exposed on gas imports, those could be interrupted by all kinds of things, the cost is very high and so we have to do something else to diversify our fuel supply and bring down the total cost," said Robin Mills, the CEO of Qamar Energy, a Dubai-based consulting company. "They got a very competitive offer on the coal plant ... and so the decision was made." "If they were making the decision today, would they make the same decision? Probably not, to be honest," Mills said. "But once it was committed and once it was substantially down the road, then they had to see it through." The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the sheikhdom's state-run utility, did not respond to Associated Press requests for comment. Dubai, a one-time pearling port, first had an electrical power company in 1961, some 10 years before it would join others to form the United Arab Emirates. In the time since, Dubai has experienced rapid growth, fueled in part by allowing foreigners to purchase private property. Skyscrapers sprung up, soaring into a sky soon filled by aircraft of the state-owned long-haul carrier Emirates. Massive malls enticed tourists, including one with its own ski slope.

All these wonders — plus plants to desalinate the water needed to green its desert dunes and air condition its interiors — fuel Dubai's voracious appetite for electricity. In 2012, Dubai produced 36,297 gigawatt hours of electricity, according to the electricity and water authority. In 2019, that number jumped by over 10,000 gigawatt hours to 46,704 — more power than the entire country of Bulgaria generates. That's a lot of energy as 1 gigawatt can power roughly 300,000 homes in the West. The demand is the same across across the Gulf Cooperation Council states, which include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Electricity demand across the GCC countries is "considered to be among the highest in the world," according to Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center.

For years in Dubai, nearly 100% of all power came from natural gas. While the new Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park provided just over 3% of demand last year, it still leaves the city-state dependent on gas — much of it from Qatar. In February, the UAE announced finding a natural gas field containing 2.27 trillion cubic meters, or 80 trillion standard cubic feet, of gas between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, though that has yet to start producing commercially. The Emirates' new nuclear power plant remains years behind schedule.

Enter the coal plant. The Hassyan power plant is being built in part by China, which describes the plant as a "major engineering project of the Belt and Road Initiative," a project which seeks to expand its influence in Africa and Asia. China anticipates that the plant, which has General Electric Co. involved in its construction, will meet 20% of Dubai's electrical demand. But its construction comes as the world is warming, mainly due to rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, according to the vast majority of peer-reviewed studies, science organizations and climate scientists. By far, most of the increase in temperature is the result of human activity, which includes burning coal, oil and natural gas. Those warming temperatures fuel extreme weather, such as powerful storms.

China says the Hassyan plant has high-tech equipment to limit its emissions, but carbon dioxide still will be emitted. Coal use has slowed in the West over environmental concerns and public protests. But in Dubai, a hereditarily governed sheikhdom where Sheikh Mohammed wields absolute power, the coal plant was relatively quickly approved. At the time Hassyan was approved, "coal looked much cheaper than other sources of energy," said Aisha al-Sarihi, a research associate at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center. "Now the renewables are much cheaper than the coal itself." Al-Sarihi warns new costs could loom as well. Dubai's coal will need to be imported, possibly from Australia or Indonesia. Possible carbon taxes could be put on the coal, pushing down demand that in turn sees less of it mined — further raising prices. China and India remain the world's top coal consumers.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea sticks to flu vaccine plan despite safety fears after 13 deaths

South Korean officials refused on Thursday to suspend a seasonal influenza inoculation effort, despite growing calls for a halt, including an appeal from a key group of doctors, after the deaths of at least 13 of those vaccinated. Health au...

Sydney, Canberra to host white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia

Sydney and Canberra will host the white-ball leg of Indias tour of Australia as Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government reaches an agreement. According to ESPN Cricinfo, Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state gov...

India, US set for military pact on satellite data during Pompeo visit

India is closing in on an agreement with the United States that will give it access to satellite data for better accuracy of missiles and drones, government and industry officials said, as it tries to narrow the gap with the powerful Chines...

Sent from Gitmo to UAE, detainees fear final stop: Yemen

The Guantanamo detainees were promised they were being sent to a Muslim country for rehabilitation that would help integrate them into society, opening the way to jobs, money, and marriage, according to their lawyers and families. It was a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020