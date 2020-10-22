Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU says fossil fuel subsidies undermine its climate ambitions

Some countries plan to switch from coal to less polluting gas, or use gas plus carbon capture technology to produce hydrogen. "In the beginning of this huge transition, we will still need fossil fuels," said EU lawmaker Bart Groothuis.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:30 IST
EU says fossil fuel subsidies undermine its climate ambitions
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

A senior European Union official on Thursday urged member nations to stop subsiding fossil fuels responsible for greenhouse gases which are undermining the bloc's policies to tackle climate change.

"The European Green Deal is clear: fossil fuel subsidies have to end," EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told the European Parliament on Thursday, referring to the EU's plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050. "They remain a major impediment to a cost-efficient energy and climate transition, but also to a functioning internal market."

EU countries spent 159 billion euros ($188 billion) on energy subsidies in 2018, according to a Commission report published this month. Nearly a third of that went on fossil fuels. Fossil fuel subsidies among the EU's 27 countries increased by 6% from 2015-2018, though some, including Austria, Denmark, Estonia and Hungary, bucked the trend.

The handouts include support from governments and public bodies to coal, gas and oil, in the form of grants, loans, tax incentives or price support. The Commission will reform EU tax rules next year, to tackle exemptions for some fuels. Simson said the Commission will work with member states to end polluting subsidies.

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic might have led to additional energy subsidies, including for fossil fuels, the Commission said, though full data is not yet available. Hitting Europe's climate targets will require a sharp drop in fossil fuel use and massive investments in low-carbon energy.

The Commission warned that Europe's spending on clean energy research has slowed in recent years. But EU climate policies do not envisage an immediate fossil fuel phase-out. Some countries plan to switch from coal to less polluting gas, or use gas plus carbon capture technology to produce hydrogen.

"In the beginning of this huge transition, we will still need fossil fuels," said EU lawmaker Bart Groothuis. ($1 = 0.8461 euros)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India committed to zero tolerance against graft: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that India is committed to the policy of zero tolerance against corruption and unaccounted money as he addressed the first-ever ministerial meeting of G-20 anti-corruption working group. Addres...

Senate Judiciary Committee approves Judge Barrett's nomination to SC, Democrats boycott

The powerful Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with the opposition Democrats boycotting the voting process. All 12 Republicans on the committee voted to advance t...

IPL 13: Holder's three-wicket haul restricts RR to 154/6

All-round performance by SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers have restricted Rajasthan Royals to 1546 in their 20 overs here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes stitched a 30-run ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2130 hours NATION DEL62 PM-BIHAR-RALLIES Will present NDAs development agenda before people of Bihar Modi ahead of rallies New Delhi A day before addressing his first set of rallies in Bihar bound...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020