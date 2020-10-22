J-K Governor inaugurates new administration block at Kashmir University

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated a new administration block worth Rs 14.58 crore at the Kashmir University. According to an official release, besides the new block, Manoj Sinha also launched a multipurpose gymnasium block costing Rs 2.35 crore and laid the foundation stone of synthetic athletic track surface at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, observed that the new infrastructure will cater to the need of upgrading both administrative as well as sports infrastructure in the University, the release said. "The J&K Government is giving special attention towards modernization and up-gradation of educational infrastructure to evolve the education sector in the UT, said the Lt Governor," the release stated.

Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir; and Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Tourism and Culture Departments accompanied the Lt Governor. (ANI)