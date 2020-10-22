Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 8.5 lakh recovered from outside Patna Congress office, IT officials serve notice

A team of Income Tax officials arrived at Congress' office in Patna on Thursday to serve a notice to them after money was recovered from a vehicle parked outside the office's compound.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:29 IST
Rs 8.5 lakh recovered from outside Patna Congress office, IT officials serve notice
A visual from the Congress office in Patna on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

A team of Income Tax officials arrived at Congress' office in Patna on Thursday to serve a notice to them after money was recovered from a vehicle parked outside the office's compound. One person was detained outside the office compound after Rs 8.5 lakh was recovered from him there.

Elaborating on this, Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil said, "They served notice after money was recovered from a vehicle outside the compound. No money recovered from within the compound." "I want to ask that 22 kg gold, 2.5 kg silver was recovered from BJP candidate from Raxaul. Why is IT not going there? Gohil said.

He said, "I also want to ask when they serve notice to us, do they have the permission of Election Commission. They did not have an answer to this. From our side, we will cooperate with officials, even though we do not have any black money because the entire black money is with the BJP." (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia report biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Croatia reported its biggest rise in daily new COVID-19 infections on Thursday with 1,563 cases, nearly half of which were in its capital Zagreb, where they more than doubled.Zagreb recorded a high of 705 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday comp...

EU imposes sanctions on Russian military intelligence chief

The European Union imposed sanctions on the head of Russias military intelligence, Igor Kostyukov, and another Russian on Thursday, accusing them of stealing Angela Merkels emails in a 2015 hacking attack on the German parliament. Russia in...

SRH defeat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League IPL match here on Thursday. Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 154 for six in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, SRH chased down the target with...

Rasika Dugal opens up about receiving 'misogynistic' comments for 'Mirzapur'

Actor Rasika Dugal on Thursday said every time she puts a post on social media about her character Beena Tripathi from the web series Mirzapur, she is barraged with heavily misogynistic comments. Dugal received acclaim for her portrayal of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020