Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quarantine not compulsory for short trips to, from Kerala: CM Vijayan

Quarantine is no longer compulsory for people on short visits from other states to Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a press conference here on Thursday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:23 IST
Quarantine not compulsory for short trips to, from Kerala: CM Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Quarantine is no longer compulsory for people on short visits from other states to Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a press conference here on Thursday. "Quarantine is not compulsory for short visits to Kerala from other states and for short visits to other states. But testing is good as we recently saw two patients who came from other states to Sabarimala tested positive. They came here after they were tested but they tested positive here," Pinarayi said.

Reacting to opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala's statement against Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the state's efforts to fight the pandemic, the Chief Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi takes things in a good manner. As a national leader of the Congress party, he knows the situation of all states. He said that things are good in Kerala on the basis of his experience in other states. Whether the opposition leader agrees to it, that is their matter." Regarding the two patients who died in the Kalamassery Medical College, the Chief Minister said that we had been in COVID containment for a long time.

"Kalamassery Medical College also did things well. The two COVID-19 patients who died there had been in quarantine for a long time. The work of health workers has to be mentioned specifically. Doctors are saying that it is baseless with no evidence. Moreover, people who are attacking the government regularly and know the technical aspects have taken a stand in public that it is not true. Some isolated voices are being raised and the government is taking it seriously," he said. He added, "Society understood that these are baseless. But the peculiarity of our state is that some people will come to take it up. Later, some people came forward to take up this issue as part of some campaign. It is unfortunate and should not have happened. Doctors are doing a good service." (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal hit back to beat Rapid and spare Leno's blushes

Arsenal scored twice in four minutes to win 2-1 at Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday and spare goalkeeper Bernd Lenos blushes after his blunder handed the Austrians a shock lead. Taxiarchis Fountas capitalised on Lenos misfortun...

France halts Engie's U.S. LNG deal amid trade, environment disputes

The French government asked power group Engie to hold off on signing a multibillion-dollar U.S. liquefied natural gas import contract on concerns over the deals environmental implications, a source familiar with the matter said. The interve...

Belgium dusts off 1666 charter for post-Brexit fishing rights

Belgium may resort to a 17th century charter granted by a British king to retain fishing rights in Britains coastal waters if London and the European Union fail to agree a trade deal by the end of this year. With just over two months until ...

Slovakia orders partial lockdown, plans nationwide testing

Slovakia will shut most of its schools and require the population to stay home apart from work, essential shopping and trips to nature, in a partial lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020