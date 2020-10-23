NCPCR takes cognizance of Hoshiarpur rape and murder case

Left Menu
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a letter to Senior Superintendent of Police SSP, Hoshiarpur took cognizance about 'half-burnt body of a minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered on Thursday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:26 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a letter to Senior Superintendent of Police SSP, Hoshiarpur took cognizance about 'half-burnt body of a minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered on Thursday. In the letter to the SSP, NCPCR on Friday asked for an inquiry into the incident followed by a report within the next three days. The letter also revealed that the victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer living in the same village as the two accused men.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh expressed shock over the rape and murder incident and called for immediate trial and punishment of the guilty. Taking to social media, the Punjab CM wrote, "Extremely sad and shocking incident of rape and murder of a 6-year-old in Hoshiarpur. Though Police have arrested the accused, have directed DGP to ensure proper investigation and that challan is presented speedily. Call for fast trial and exemplary punishment to the guilty by the Court."

In the horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped, killed, and later set on fire and her half-burnt body was found at home at Jalalpur village in Tanda, police said on Thursday. Two accused have been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

