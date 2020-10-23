Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM announces Rs 10,000 crore aid to flood-hit people

"I don't like the word package, but we will give Rs 10,000 crore assistance...it will be used for different purposes," Thackeray said. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also took part in the meeting held at the chief minister's official residence 'Varsha' here via video-conferencing.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:44 IST
Maha CM announces Rs 10,000 crore aid to flood-hit people
File Photo Image Credit: (@ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced Rs 10,000 crore financial assistance to the flood-hit people in the state, including farmers. Speaking to reporters here after holding a meeting with the key leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on the issue, Thackeray said that the assistance will be provided by Diwali.

Thackeray also claimed that the Maharashtra government is yet to receive a total of around Rs 38,000 crore from the Centre. "I don't like the word package, but we will give Rs 10,000 crore assistance...it will be used for different purposes," Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also took part in the meeting held at the chief minister's official residence 'Varsha' here via video-conferencing. Heavy rains and floods last week claimed several lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, which also left crops on lakhs of hectares damaged.

Osmanabad, Latur, Solpaur, Nanded and Pandharpur (in Solapur) were among the worst-affected places, where crops like soybean, cotton and sugarcane were damaged on a large scale..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdown reduced sleep quality, mental health, says study

The initial phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, which was imposed through March and April in several countries, may have dramatically altered peoples personal eating and sleeping habits, according to a new study based on a first-of-its-kind glo...

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami can use tagline ‘NATION WANTS TO KNOW’ as part of speech: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said Republic TVs editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami can use the tagline NATION WANTS TO KNOW as part of his speech or presentation. The high court noted in its order that Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd, which has filed ...

Cricket-India great Kapil Dev stable after angioplasty

Cricket great Kapil Dev, who captained India to their 1983 World Cup triumph, is stable after undergoing an emergency coronary angioplasty having suffered chest pain, according to a hospital statement on Friday. The 61-year-old former India...

Narendra Modi calls himself nationalist but weakened country in 6 years; economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed: Rahul Gandhi.

Narendra Modi calls himself nationalist but weakened country in 6 years economy is suppressed, farmers oppressed Rahul Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020