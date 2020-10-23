Left Menu
Libya's Es Sider port to reopen Saturday, first tanker within 48 hours

Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:04 IST
Libya's al-Waha Oil Co, part of National Oil Corp, said on Friday that the Es Sider port would start operating from Saturday, with the first tanker arriving within 48 hours.

NOC had earlier lifted force majeure on Es Sider and the Ras Lanuf port.

