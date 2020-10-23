Puducherry reports 158 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths
A total of 153 new COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry taking the total cases in Union Territory to 33,986. According to the UT Health Department, two people died due to coronavirus infection taking the death toll to 584.
Meanwhile, 216 people have recovered from the disease and the total discharged cases stand at 29,427. The UT has 3,975 active cases of the viral disease. (ANI)