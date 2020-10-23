Left Menu
Development News Edition

Idol of goddess Durga slaying COVID-19 set up in Hyderabad for Durga Puja

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic putting a dampener on festive spirits, an idol of Durga set up in Hyderabad on the occasion of the Durga Puja, portrays the Goddess slaying the virus.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:17 IST
Idol of goddess Durga slaying COVID-19 set up in Hyderabad for Durga Puja
A 31-foot idol of goddess Durga killing COVID-19. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic putting a dampener on festive spirits, an idol of Durga set up in Hyderabad on the occasion of the Durga Puja, portrays the Goddess slaying the virus. Speaking to ANI, Gulab Srinivas, the organiser of the Durga Puja pandal featuring the creation, said that the 31-foot idol captured the essence of what people felt- that of coronavirus affecting the lives of people just like a demon.

"This year, COVID-19 has been troubling us the most so we decided to create an idol of goddess Durga killing it like she killed the demon Mahishasura. It is 31 feet tall and the artists were brought in from Kolkata," Srinavas said. He also claimed that the idol, made of clay and grass, was eco-friendly, and watercolours were used for painting.

He added, "We are following all COVID-19 guidelines advised by the government and are making sure that people follow social distancing norms and put on masks." This year, the idol was considerably smaller than the usual 44 to 50 feet due to the pandemic.

"Usually, we make idols that stand at a height ranging from 44 feet to 50 feet, but this year, we reduced the size to 31 feet. I pray to the goddess to make this world free from this pandemic situation," he added. Maninder Singh, a devotee, said that they did not visit pandals and temples due to the pandemic.

"Every year, we celebrate Dussehra in a very grand manner. But this year, due to COVID-19, we are unable to celebrate it like we used to. We are not able to visit a temple or a pandal with our family as group gatherings are not allowed so we are visiting the temple individually and are offering our prayers," Singh said. This year, Durga is being celebrated from October 23 to October 26 across the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel hails 'new era' with Sudan but Palestinians lament 'new stab in the back'

Israel and the Palestinians reacted in starkly different terms to Fridays announcement that Sudan was taking steps to normalise ties with Israel.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed it as a new era for the region, saying This is...

Nigeria says 'many lives have been lost' in days of unrest

Many lives have been lost in Nigerias unrest, the presidents office announced Friday, as the government said peaceful protests over police abuses and the militarys reported killing of demonstrators were hijacked by thugs. President Muhammad...

Vigilance arrests officer for possessing unaccounted money

The anti-corruption vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested Chief Civil Supply Officer cum District Manager paddy procurement, Balasore, Mir Raja Ali on charge of possessing unaccounted money in his office chamber, official sources said. Super...

UP: Boys, 9 and 12, held for allegedly raping 4-year-old girl

A four-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras was allegedly raped by two boys aged 9 and 12, both of whom were taken into police custody, officials said on Friday. The incident was reported from a village by the girls father on Thursday af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020