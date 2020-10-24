ROH 06181926

... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
... ...
Indonesias workers will stage further mass protests across the country if President Joko Widodo signs new jobs measures into law next week, the head of the main labour group said on Saturday. It is the exploitation of labour that were again...
More than three months since the Bikru village ambush, in which eight policemen including a deputy SP were killed, the Kanpur police has invoked the Gangsters Act against 30 of slain gangster Vikas Dubeys aides arrested in connection with t...
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for every family affected by flooding caused due to torrential rains in several parts of the city. The Chief Minister also assured a permanent soluti...
Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS Group, which had earlier estimated to address debt of around Rs 8,800 crore in the second quarter of FY21, on Saturday said it has been able to address debt of just around Rs 1,4...