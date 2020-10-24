Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP workers detained on way to gherao BJP office

They were protesting against the statement of national BJP president J P Nadda, who on Thursday said middlemen and not farmers are behind the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws in Punjab. The Chandigarh Police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters, led by Aam Aadmi Party's Barnala MLA Meet Hayer.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 19:55 IST
AAP workers detained on way to gherao BJP office
The Chandigarh Police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters, led by Aam Aadmi Party's Barnala MLA Meet Hayer. Image Credit: ANI

Several Punjab AAP leaders and volunteers were detained by the Chandigarh Police while on their way to lay siege to the BJP office in Sector 37 here on Saturday. They were protesting against the statement of national BJP president J P Nadda, who on Thursday said middlemen and not farmers are behind the agitation against the Centre's farm laws in Punjab.

The Chandigarh Police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters, led by Aam Aadmi Party's Barnala MLA Meet Hayer. The police had put up barricades to stop AAP workers and leaders.

"We came here to gherao the BJP office," said Hayer while demanding that the BJP should seek apology for "calling farmers as middlemen". Hayer claimed that police detained over 40 party leaders and volunteers. Hayer also urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ensure guaranteed procurement of all crops at the minimum support price by bringing own laws to protect interests of the farming community.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prez greets citizens on eve of Dussehra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra, saying may the festival protect all from the evil effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and bring prosperity to the countrymen. This festival symbolises the t...

Cycling-Giro set for nail-biting finale as Hindley leads Geoghegan Hart by less than a second

Australian Jai Hindley took the overall lead of the Giro dItalia on the penultimate day but has less than a one-second advantage over stage 20 winner Tao Geoghegan Hart, setting the race up for a nail-biting finale on Sunday.Hindley narrowl...

Unsustainable debt symptom of fundamental issues in co's biz model: SBI executive

Unsustainable debt is a symptom of fundamental issues in the business model of the company concerned, a senior SBI executive said on Saturday. Arijit Basu, Managing Director of Commercial Clients Groups at State Bank of India SBI, also said...

Anupam Kher returns 'home' to NY after wrapping 'The Last Show' shoot

Just a week after wrapping up the shoot of his film The Last Show, senior actor Anupam Kher on Saturday returned to his home in New York. Kher took to Instagram to share a few pictures from his apartment in New York soon after returning the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020