AAP workers detained on way to gherao BJP office
They were protesting against the statement of national BJP president J P Nadda, who on Thursday said middlemen and not farmers are behind the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws in Punjab. The Chandigarh Police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters, led by Aam Aadmi Party's Barnala MLA Meet Hayer.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 19:55 IST
Several Punjab AAP leaders and volunteers were detained by the Chandigarh Police while on their way to lay siege to the BJP office in Sector 37 here on Saturday. They were protesting against the statement of national BJP president J P Nadda, who on Thursday said middlemen and not farmers are behind the agitation against the Centre's farm laws in Punjab.
The Chandigarh Police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters, led by Aam Aadmi Party's Barnala MLA Meet Hayer. The police had put up barricades to stop AAP workers and leaders.
"We came here to gherao the BJP office," said Hayer while demanding that the BJP should seek apology for "calling farmers as middlemen". Hayer claimed that police detained over 40 party leaders and volunteers. Hayer also urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ensure guaranteed procurement of all crops at the minimum support price by bringing own laws to protect interests of the farming community.
