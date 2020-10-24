Left Menu
Development News Edition

Setting example of communal harmony, both Hindus, Muslims celebrate Durga Puja in Siliguri

The Gouri Iccha Kali Mandir Durga Puja Committee of Tumbajote in Siliguri has set an example of communal harmony for the last 47 years with the participation of both the Hindu and Muslim communities in organising the event.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-10-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 21:53 IST
Setting example of communal harmony, both Hindus, Muslims celebrate Durga Puja in Siliguri
Babu Khan, Vice President of the organising committee with President Shiv Kumar Nirala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Gouri Iccha Kali Mandir Durga Puja Committee of Tumbajote in Siliguri has set an example of communal harmony for the last 47 years with the participation of both the Hindu and Muslim communities in organising the event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have been unable to celebrate the festival as they do every year. However, they have made arrangements keeping in mind the guidelines prescribed by the Union Health Ministry.

Babu Khan, vice president of the organising committee, has been busy with the puja while president Shiv Kumar Nirala is cooperating with him fully. "Even though we are in the middle of the pandemic, we are busy with the puja. I may belong to the Muslim community, but my family still celebrates puja with fervour. For us, festivals like Durga Puja do not belong to any particular community. Even festivals like Muharram, Eid, and Kali Puja are celebrated together," Khan told ANI.

"I feel that Durga puja symbolises nationalism and anti-communalism. It should send a heartwarming message of communal harmony, rather than be divisive," he added. President of the committee, Shiv Kumar Nirala said that members of both communities take part in all the rituals of the puja.

"We have been organising the puja with brothers and sisters of the Muslim community for the past 47 years. We never think that this is about Hindu or Muslim, rather it is about togetherness and celebration," Nirala said. Ramesh Mishra, a local resident of Thumbajote said, "Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals of Bengal and we the residents of this area are celebrating the festival with full enthusiasm. It is much more enjoyable when we celebrate with our Muslim brothers and sisters. This is a good lesson for our country."

Other residents also echoed the sentiments of Mishra, saying that there was a dearth of religious harmony in the country. "We need to show that we are all a family. If we do this, enemy countries will never target our strong country," Muhammad Sahid Ali said.

This year, Durga is being celebrated from October 23 to October 26 across the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Ireland set up "Super Saturday" decider as Six Nations returns

Ireland overwhelmed Italy 50-17 in an empty Aviva Stadium on Saturday to bring the long-delayed 2020 Six Nations championship back with a late rush of tries that set up a Super Saturday last-day shootout with title rivals France and England...

Tennis-Azarenka and Sabalenka set for all-Belarusian final in Prague

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka trounced Greeces Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final of the JT Banka Ostrava Open, where she will meet fellow Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka. Third seed Sabalenka beat American Jennifer...

Setting example of communal harmony, both Hindus, Muslims celebrate Durga Puja in Siliguri

The Gouri Iccha Kali Mandir Durga Puja Committee of Tumbajote in Siliguri has set an example of communal harmony for the last 47 years with the participation of both the Hindu and Muslim communities in organising the event. Due to the COVID...

After viral video, two held for assaulting traffic policeman

The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested two people including a woman for assaulting a Mumbai Police traffic personnel on duty on Kalbadevi Road after the act was caught in a viral video. However, the woman alleged that initially, she was abu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020