... ...
Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
... ...
The military spokesman for Yemens Houthi movement said in a tweet on Saturday it had targeted the Jizan and Abha airports and the Khamis Mushait base in Saudi Arabia with drones.Earlier on Saturday and in two statements on Friday, the Saudi...
Moscow Russia, October 25 ANISputnik Another 68 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the relevant toll to 6,380, the Russian capitals COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.Sixty-eight patients, who wer...
By Reena Bhardwaj US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get along so well and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors, said Nikki Haley, American former envoy to United Nations, on Saturday....
President Donald Trump has stopped providing billion dollars in military aid to Pakistan as it harbours terrorists who were trying to kill American soldiers, said Indian-American Republican politician Nikki Haley on Saturday. Speaking durin...