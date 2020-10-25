CM Yogi Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan' in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of 'Navami' on Sunday in Gorakhpur.ANI | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-10-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 09:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the occasion of 'Navami' on Sunday in Gorakhpur. CM Yogi applied tilak on the forehead of the children, washed their feet, gifted them each a 'chunri'.
Later, he also served them food after performing 'Kanya Pujan'. "On the auspicious occasion of Navaratri, the pious work of worshipping girls," Yogi tweeted.
The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijay Dashami. It is celebrated with great joy and fervour across India by burning the effigies of Ravan in open fields to symbolise the victory of 'good' over 'evil'. (ANI)
